Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 8.95 N/A -3.52 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility & Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.74 beta. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$43.67 is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 3.04%. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 275.59%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.