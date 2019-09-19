Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 8.12 N/A -3.52 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.46 beta which is 146.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.64% and an $43.67 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.