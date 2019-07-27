Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s results

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.36 N/A -3.52 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.71 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Volatility & Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. PTC Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.18% upside potential and an average target price of $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.5% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 17.69% stronger performance while Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Soligenix Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.