Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.70 N/A -3.52 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.