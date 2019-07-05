Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 9.82 N/A -3.52 0.00 Repligen Corporation 63 19.32 N/A 0.37 185.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.92 beta, while its volatility is 92.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 8.92% at a $48 average price target. On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential downside is -23.04% and its average price target is $65. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PTC Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 86.4% respectively. 0.2% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.