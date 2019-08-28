Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.63 N/A -3.52 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 15.92 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.7 beta is the reason why it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, and a 11.06% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.67, which is potential 154.05% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.