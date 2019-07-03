Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

This is a contrast between PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 10.01 N/A -3.52 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 5 27.57 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PTC Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Volatility & Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 92.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48, and a 6.86% upside potential. On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 244.25% and its consensus target price is $11.67. Based on the results shown earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.