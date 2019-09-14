Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Its Rivals results

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have PTC Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.70% -18.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PTC Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. N/A 41 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

$43.67 is the consensus price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 1.89%. The peers have a potential upside of 150.65%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that PTC Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.74. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

PTC Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.