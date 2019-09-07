Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 8.95 N/A -3.52 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk & Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. Its rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.67, and a 3.04% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.61% and 12.4%. About 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.