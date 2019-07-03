Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

This is a contrast between PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 10.01 N/A -3.52 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 12.97 N/A -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.92 beta, while its volatility is 92.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 6.86%. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 102.50% and its average price target is $159.29. Based on the data given earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.