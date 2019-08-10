Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

Since PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.49 N/A -3.52 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 308.75 N/A -1.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 1.91%. Competitively the consensus price target of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 127.85% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. About 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.