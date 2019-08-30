Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.65 N/A -3.52 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.74 and it happens to be 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 3.29 beta is the reason why it is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.08% for PTC Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Histogenics Corporation beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.