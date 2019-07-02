Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 9.99 N/A -3.52 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.10% for PTC Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 45.6%. About 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.