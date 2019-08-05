Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Since PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 9.50 N/A -3.52 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 304.65 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.74 beta indicates that PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Geron Corporation has beta of 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.52% and an $48 average price target. Competitively Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 204.35%. The data provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.61% and 31.8%. About 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Geron Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.