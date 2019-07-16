Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.87 N/A -3.52 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.14 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PTC Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 10.04%. Competitively the consensus price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 95.08% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 17.69% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.