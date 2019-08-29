Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.87 N/A -3.52 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.76 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.74. Compugen Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.62 beta which makes it 162.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Compugen Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Compugen Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.33% for PTC Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $48.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compugen Ltd.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.