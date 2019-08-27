Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

Both PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.67 N/A -3.52 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.74 shows that PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 10.65% upside potential and an average price target of $48. On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 650.00% and its consensus price target is $45. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 42.6% respectively. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.