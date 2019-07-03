Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 10.01 N/A -3.52 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 6.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 4.11%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.