Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

We are comparing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 42 1.13 54.15M -3.52 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 22.75M -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 128,897,881.46% -47.7% -18.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 90,277,777.78% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 33.67%. Competitively the consensus target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 36.91% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.