Reviewing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 43 1.26 54.15M -3.52 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 126,518,691.59% -47.7% -18.4% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 104,951,443.63% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $45.5, and a 31.43% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.