Reviewing PTC Inc. (PTC)’s and Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) and Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). The two are both Technical & System Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Inc. 89 8.41 N/A -0.04 0.00 Evolving Systems Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PTC Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PTC Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% Evolving Systems Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -29.7%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Inc.’s current beta is 1.23 and it happens to be 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Evolving Systems Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

PTC Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evolving Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Evolving Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PTC Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Evolving Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of PTC Inc. is $110.2, with potential upside of 20.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 33.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of PTC Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 32.46% are Evolving Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Inc. 0.68% -11.14% -3.63% 2.42% 0.83% 5.03% Evolving Systems Inc. -4.19% -13.77% -25.55% -39.13% -68.64% -12.68%

For the past year PTC Inc. has 5.03% stronger performance while Evolving Systems Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PTC Inc. beats Evolving Systems Inc.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. The company also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks. In addition, it offers professional services for the customization, integration, and deployment of its products; and operational support, technical, marketing, and customer engagement consultancy services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.