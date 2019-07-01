Reviewing PTC Inc. (PTC)’s and Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s results

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) and Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) are two firms in the Technical & System Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Inc. 88 8.33 N/A -0.04 0.00 Autodesk Inc. 156 13.55 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PTC Inc. and Autodesk Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% Autodesk Inc. 0.00% 35.2% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.23 beta indicates that PTC Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Autodesk Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PTC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Autodesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. PTC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Autodesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PTC Inc. and Autodesk Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Autodesk Inc. 1 2 10 2.77

The consensus price target of PTC Inc. is $110.2, with potential upside of 21.45%. Autodesk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $175.6 consensus price target and a 3.67% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, PTC Inc. is looking more favorable than Autodesk Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Inc. and Autodesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 98.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of PTC Inc. shares. Comparatively, Autodesk Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Inc. 0.68% -11.14% -3.63% 2.42% 0.83% 5.03% Autodesk Inc. 1.06% 0.32% 8.3% 27.86% 29.24% 34.76%

For the past year PTC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Autodesk Inc.

Summary

PTC Inc. beats Autodesk Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment segments. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling. It also provides Inventor tool for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing. In addition, the company offers Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; BIM 360, a construction management software; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It licenses or sells its products to customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction; manufacturing; and digital media, consumer, and entertainment industries directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.