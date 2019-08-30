Reviewing Psychemedics Corporation (PMD)’s and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s results

Since Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation 12 1.08 N/A 0.71 12.62 DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.33 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Psychemedics Corporation and DarioHealth Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Psychemedics Corporation and DarioHealth Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.68 beta indicates that Psychemedics Corporation is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp.’s 167.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Psychemedics Corporation are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Psychemedics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Psychemedics Corporation and DarioHealth Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DarioHealth Corp.’s potential upside is 275.00% and its average target price is $1.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Psychemedics Corporation and DarioHealth Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 16.8%. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Psychemedics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, DarioHealth Corp. has 11.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23% DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39%

For the past year DarioHealth Corp. has weaker performance than Psychemedics Corporation

Summary

Psychemedics Corporation beats DarioHealth Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.