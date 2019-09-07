Reviewing Psychemedics Corporation (PMD)’s and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s results

Both Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation 11 1.10 N/A 0.71 12.62 Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.23 N/A -0.68 0.00

Demonstrates Psychemedics Corporation and Cancer Genetics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8% Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9%

Risk & Volatility

Psychemedics Corporation has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cancer Genetics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Psychemedics Corporation. Its rival Cancer Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Psychemedics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Psychemedics Corporation and Cancer Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 15.8% respectively. 5.4% are Psychemedics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cancer Genetics Inc. has 9.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23% Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47%

For the past year Psychemedics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Summary

Psychemedics Corporation beats Cancer Genetics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.