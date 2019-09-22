Reviewing Psychemedics Corporation (PMD)’s and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)’s results

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation 11 1.30 N/A 0.71 12.62 Agilent Technologies Inc. 74 4.74 N/A 3.53 19.69

Table 1 demonstrates Psychemedics Corporation and Agilent Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Agilent Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Psychemedics Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Psychemedics Corporation and Agilent Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8% Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that Psychemedics Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Agilent Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Psychemedics Corporation are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Agilent Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Psychemedics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Psychemedics Corporation and Agilent Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 12.86% and its average target price is $88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.3% of Psychemedics Corporation shares and 89.8% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.4% of Psychemedics Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23% Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89%

For the past year Psychemedics Corporation has -43.23% weaker performance while Agilent Technologies Inc. has 2.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Agilent Technologies Inc. beats Psychemedics Corporation.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.