Reviewing PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB)’s and Its Peers results

PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PS Business Parks Inc. has 74.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PS Business Parks Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PS Business Parks Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.50% 8.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PS Business Parks Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks Inc. N/A 161 43.11 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

PS Business Parks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio PS Business Parks Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for PS Business Parks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

PS Business Parks Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $133, suggesting a potential downside of -25.09%. The potential upside of the competitors is 21.29%. Given PS Business Parks Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PS Business Parks Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PS Business Parks Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year PS Business Parks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

PS Business Parks Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PS Business Parks Inc.’s competitors are 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

PS Business Parks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors PS Business Parks Inc.’s competitors beat PS Business Parks Inc.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.