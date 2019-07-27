Reviewing Prudential plc (PUK)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Prudential plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.69% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Prudential plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.69% of all Life Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Prudential plc and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential plc 0.00% 18.60% 0.60% Industry Average 7.53% 13.13% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Prudential plc and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential plc N/A 42 13.80 Industry Average 1.10B 14.60B 14.81

Prudential plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Prudential plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.06

The potential upside of the competitors is 56.10%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Prudential plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential plc -3% -5.58% 5.98% 0.57% -18.86% 18.69% Industry Average 1.97% 6.14% 12.90% 21.93% 36.93% 17.01%

For the past year Prudential plc has stronger performance than Prudential plc’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Prudential plc is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.38. Competitively, Prudential plc’s competitors are 15.45% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Prudential plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Prudential plc’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.