Reviewing Prudential plc (PUK)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.6% of Prudential plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.69% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Prudential plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.69% of all Life Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Prudential plc and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prudential plc
|0.00%
|18.60%
|0.60%
|Industry Average
|7.53%
|13.13%
|0.90%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Prudential plc and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prudential plc
|N/A
|42
|13.80
|Industry Average
|1.10B
|14.60B
|14.81
Prudential plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Prudential plc and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prudential plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.17
|1.00
|2.06
The potential upside of the competitors is 56.10%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Prudential plc and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prudential plc
|-3%
|-5.58%
|5.98%
|0.57%
|-18.86%
|18.69%
|Industry Average
|1.97%
|6.14%
|12.90%
|21.93%
|36.93%
|17.01%
For the past year Prudential plc has stronger performance than Prudential plc’s peers.
Risk and Volatility
Prudential plc is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.38. Competitively, Prudential plc’s competitors are 15.45% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.
Dividends
Prudential plc does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Prudential plc’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
