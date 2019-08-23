Reviewing Prudential plc (PUK)’s and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)’s results

Since Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) are part of the Life Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential plc 42 0.00 N/A 2.91 14.26 FGL Holdings 8 1.31 N/A 0.42 19.50

Table 1 demonstrates Prudential plc and FGL Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FGL Holdings seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Prudential plc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Prudential plc’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Prudential plc and FGL Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6% FGL Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2% of Prudential plc shares and 76.6% of FGL Holdings shares. 1.2% are Prudential plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of FGL Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential plc -4.93% -6.83% -8.39% 5.36% -11.55% 17.33% FGL Holdings -0.61% -2.4% -3.09% 3.43% -8.94% 22.37%

For the past year Prudential plc’s stock price has smaller growth than FGL Holdings.

Summary

Prudential plc beats FGL Holdings on 6 of the 9 factors.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.