Reviewing Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)’s and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)’s results

This is a contrast between Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Life Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial Inc. 96 0.49 N/A 8.27 12.24 FGL Holdings 8 1.29 N/A 0.42 19.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Prudential Financial Inc. and FGL Holdings. FGL Holdings has lower revenue and earnings than Prudential Financial Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Prudential Financial Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than FGL Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.4% FGL Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Prudential Financial Inc. and FGL Holdings are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 FGL Holdings 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.54% for Prudential Financial Inc. with consensus target price of $107.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of Prudential Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.6% of FGL Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Prudential Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, FGL Holdings has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Financial Inc. -1.21% -0.7% -3.15% 10.94% 1.17% 24.23% FGL Holdings -0.61% -2.4% -3.09% 3.43% -8.94% 22.37%

For the past year Prudential Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FGL Holdings.

Summary

Prudential Financial Inc. beats FGL Holdings on 8 of the 10 factors.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management products and services. It operates through U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management, U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division provides individual variable and fixed annuity products; and recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investment services. It also offers brokerage services; guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities; and investment management and advisory services to the public and private marketplace. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division provides individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets; and group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance products to institutional clients. It also sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages; and offers plan administrative services. The International Insurance division provides individual life insurance, retirement, and related products. The company serves individual and institutional customers through third-party broker-dealers, independent financial planners, financial professionals, third-party financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, sales force, wire houses, banks, general agencies, producer groups, life planners, and life consultants. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.