Reviewing Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP)’s and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s results

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp Inc. 17 5.26 N/A 1.05 17.38 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 33 3.88 N/A 2.96 11.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Prudential Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.8% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Prudential Bancorp Inc. has a beta of -0.01 and its 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.66 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prudential Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 49.1% respectively. 1.9% are Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.51% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Bancorp Inc. 1.95% 0.88% 7.81% 3.07% 2.28% 6.59% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8%

For the past year Prudential Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. beats Prudential Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.