Reviewing Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV)’s and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s results

As Savings & Loans businesses, Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 3.02 N/A 0.65 31.81 Provident Financial Services Inc. 25 4.77 N/A 1.86 12.97

Table 1 demonstrates Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Provident Financial Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Provident Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4% Provident Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Provident Financial Services Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 67.7% respectively. Insiders held 6.6% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34% Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Provident Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Provident Financial Services Inc. beats Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.