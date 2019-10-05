Reviewing Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC)’s and Its Peers results

Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22% of Provident Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.68% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 54.91% of Provident Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Provident Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp Inc. 13,840,000.00% 7.50% 1.00% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Provident Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp Inc. 3.46M 25 26.69 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Provident Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Provident Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.70 2.00 2.48

The peers have a potential upside of 42.88%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Provident Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.51% 2.29% 14.87% 21.97% 2.79% 27.54% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Provident Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Provident Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.