Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.57 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 85.2% respectively. Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.