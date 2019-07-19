Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s results

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Provention Bio Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.