Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.85 N/A -0.76 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

The Current Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 48.70% upside.

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.