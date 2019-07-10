Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 32.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 32.9. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.