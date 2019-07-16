Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.44 N/A -7.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Provention Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 51.66% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14%. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.