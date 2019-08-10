Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1719.96 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Provention Bio Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Provention Bio Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $27, which is potential 118.80% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 37.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.