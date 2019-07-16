Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s results

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 26.39 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 12.7 and 12.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Provention Bio Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 44.6%. Insiders held roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 98.87% stronger performance while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -37.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.