Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|18
|1794.64
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Provention Bio Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Provention Bio Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-103.2%
|-62.9%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has an average target price of $22, with potential downside of -7.37%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Provention Bio Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 0.02%. About 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-13.73%
|24.38%
|48.52%
|11.39%
|0%
|98.87%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|3.87%
|65.49%
|46.93%
|0%
|0%
|44.99%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Aptorum Group Limited
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Provention Bio Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.