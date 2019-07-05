Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1794.64 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Provention Bio Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Provention Bio Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has an average target price of $22, with potential downside of -7.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Provention Bio Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 0.02%. About 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.