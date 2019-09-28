Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

We are contrasting Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 26.45M -0.93 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.15 36.95M -3.62 0.00

Demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Provention Bio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 281,083,953.24% -83.2% -67.8% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 173,230,192.22% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 58.12% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.