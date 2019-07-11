Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

Summary

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.