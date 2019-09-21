Reviewing Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB)’s and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)’s results

This is a contrast between Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Machine Tools & Accessories and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs Inc. 105 6.18 N/A 2.81 37.06 Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 28 0.75 N/A 1.64 15.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Proto Labs Inc. and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Proto Labs Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Proto Labs Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Rivet & Machine Co., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proto Labs Inc. and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 12.8% Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0.00% 5.3% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

Proto Labs Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.53. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

Proto Labs Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. are 8.2 and 5.2 respectively. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proto Labs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proto Labs Inc. and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 22.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Proto Labs Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proto Labs Inc. -3.74% -8.35% -4.5% -15.15% -15.43% -7.7% Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. -1.33% -9.06% -8.99% -16.36% -16.98% -16.91%

For the past year Proto Labs Inc. was less bearish than Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Proto Labs Inc. beats Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production in the Unites States, Europe, and Japan. The company utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and three-dimensional (3D) printing to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products in the medical, aerospace, computer/electronics, consumer products, industrial machinery, and other markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools. It sells its products to various customers, including automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.