Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 415.41 N/A -3.20 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.52 N/A 0.85 3.62

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.9. The Current Ratio of rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 67.1% respectively. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.