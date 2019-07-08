Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

We are comparing Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 430.05 N/A -3.20 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 19.06 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to REGENXBIO Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 84.8% respectively. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.