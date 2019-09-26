Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 377.58 N/A -3.20 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 23.43 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.24. In other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 27.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.