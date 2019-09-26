Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|10
|377.58
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|23.43
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Volatility & Risk
Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.24. In other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 27.46%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Prothena Corporation plc beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
