Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 436.59 N/A -3.20 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2540.34 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Prothena Corporation plc’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, NantKwest Inc. has a 2.5 beta which is 150.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, 20.3% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger decline than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats NantKwest Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.