Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|418.99
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|49.81
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Prothena Corporation plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Prothena Corporation plc is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Nabriva Therapeutics plc on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Prothena Corporation plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 53%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-10.15%
|-10.72%
|-23.61%
|-21.51%
|-42.74%
|-5.44%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|19.57%
|5.36%
|35.47%
|27.31%
|-44.78%
|88.36%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 88.36% stronger performance.
Summary
Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
