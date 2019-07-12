Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 418.99 N/A -3.20 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 49.81 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Prothena Corporation plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Prothena Corporation plc is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Nabriva Therapeutics plc on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 53%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 88.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.