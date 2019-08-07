Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|397.34
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1141.53
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Prothena Corporation plc and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Risk & Volatility
Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.
Summary
Prothena Corporation plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
