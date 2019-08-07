Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 397.34 N/A -3.20 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1141.53 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Prothena Corporation plc and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.