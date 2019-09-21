Reviewing Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 413.94 N/A -3.20 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.9. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Prothena Corporation plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 86.45% and its consensus target price is $17.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 78.8% respectively. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.